Three arrested for fraud in online part time job scam in Arumbakkam

CHENNAI: At least three persons including a woman were arrested by the Chennai police in connection with an online part time job fraud.

The arrested were identified as Karanam Saraswathi Devi alias Anu, 23, of Hyderabad, Nelapaati Teja, 20 of Villivakkam and Unnimodala Vijay, 22.

Police have also seized 3 cell phones, 15 ATM cards, 11 ATM card kits from them.

The police are actively searching for the main accused involved in the above case who is absconding.

The city police started the probed based a complaint from one Arunkumar, 21, a BE graduate from Arumbakkam in Chennai.

In March end this year Arunkumar watched the advertisement of part-time Marketing job received on the WhatsApp number and contacted the concerned number.

The person was speaking on the mobile as H.R Manager sent sometasks to the Arunkumar and told him to complete them.

After Arunkumar completed the tasks, that the person sent Rs.3,000 to Arunkumar's bank account.

Arunkumar transferred a total of Rs.2,32,700 online to various bank accounts in 4 instalments believing that the person said that he wanted more money for sending such tasks.

But the person who received the money became not reachable after that.

Further investigation revealed that the above mentioned 3 persons along with their accomplices opened the bank accounts in the names of people known to them, changed the bank ATM card cell phone numbers through "Pinance App" and transferred the money obtained from the part time employment scam to those bank accounts.

The police have also the members of the public to be aware of such online part time job scam and are advised to contact Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930or register their complaint in National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal -www.cybercrime.gov.in in case of any cyber related issues.