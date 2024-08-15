Three arrested for breaking into house and stealing gold in Royapettah

CHENNAI: Three persons identified as Vishal (18), Bharani (23), and Akash (19), were arrested by the Royapettah police for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing 16.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

The incident occurred on August 6, this year when the homeowner, Sumanraj, had locked his house and gone to another residence in the same apartment complex.

Upon returning the next day, he found that his house had been burgled and the gold jewelry was missing.

The police investigation led to the arrest of the three accused, and the stolen jewelry to the tune of 14.5 sovereigns was recovered from them.

It was also found that Vishal and Bharani had previous cases of theft against them.

The three accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.