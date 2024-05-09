Thoughtful gifts ideas for your mom

CHENNAI: Mother’s Day is almost here (May 12), and if you haven’t planned anything or found the perfect gift yet, don’t worry! DT Next has curated a list of thoughtful gifts just for her

Skincare essentials: Your mother may be interested in purchasing sunscreen or red lipstick that a celebrity wore. It's easy to select the perfect gift with many vegan and organic skincare options.

Handmade Cards

Handmade cards: It is a timeless gesture that never goes out of style. Create a cute card decorated with special pictures of your mom or heartfelt sentiments you've meant to share. Either way, your mom will be overjoyed to receive such a thoughtful and heartfelt gift.

Dine out: Give your mom a well-deserved break from kitchen duties. Surprise her with a homemade meal or treat her to a cosy dinner or lunch at her favourite restaurant. If time allows, spend the entire day with her, indulging in a shopping spree and creating lasting memories together.

Skincare Items

Create a video collage of childhood pictures: It will be a thoughtful gift that will undoubtedly touch your mom's heart. Mother's Day is all about expressing love and appreciation; the sentiment behind the gesture matters the most.