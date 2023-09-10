Thiruvottiyur: Drunk constables create ruckus in public; suspended

CHENNAI: Two police constables attached to the TSP (Tamil Nadu Special Police) Batallion have been placed under suspension after they created a ruckus in Thiruvottiyur in an inebriated State on Saturday.

Both the constables were in uniform and were engaged in disorderly conduct, police said.

The suspended constables have been identified as V Murali (35) and S Nirmal Kumar (33). Both of them are from the 2016 batch and are attached to the TSP Batallion, Avadi.

On Saturday evening, Murali and Nirmal Kumar had alighted from an MTC bus at Ajax bus stop in Thiruvottiyur and were harassing passersby asking them for directions to their barracks.

After it became evident to the locals that the policemen were drunk and creating a ruckus, they alerted the Thiruvottiyur police who sent a patrol jeep to the scene.

The two constables were taken to the police station and after preliminary enquiries, they were sent for a medical test to ascertain the alcohol level.

The constables were then handed over to the TSP C-company Inspector for further action.

Investigations revealed that on Saturday, the erring constables were sent to report at Fort Police Station for Bandobust and security duty around the secretariat.

The constables were directed to hold guard at Annai Sathya Nagar near the secretariat. However, after a few hours, the two of them had left their posts without informing their senior officials and went to Thiruvottiyur near their barracks where they got drunk.

Further investigations are on.