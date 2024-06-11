Thiruvottiyur: Auto driver hacked to death by gang over dispute

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was hacked to death by a gang in Thiruvottiyur during the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased, a history-sheeter, was identified as P Rasayya, a resident of Anjugam Nagar in Thiruvottiyur. Rasayya was near Ajax bus terminus when a gang rounded him up around 1 am on Tuesday. Sensing danger, Rasayya took to his heels but was chased and attacked with weapons by the gang.

Passersby admitted him to a hospital after which police were alerted. However, Rasayya succumbed to his injuries. Thiruvottiyur Police have registered a case of murder.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Rasayya was attacked by a gang led by Murali, an auto driver who was seeking to exact revenge on Rasayya. The deceased had allegedly assaulted Murali for not paying 'mamool' (unofficial collection of money for protection) to him. Further investigations are underway.