Thief steals utensils from Perambur temple; gets stuck in sludge while fleeing

CHENNAI: A thief who stole from a temple in Perambur got stuck in the sludge in a canal while fleeing and was arrested by the police. The arrested person was identified as S Anand (34).

Police sources said that he was trapped in the sludge near Murasoli Maran flyover in Perambur while escaping with the stolen items and was stuck there for more than an hour.

Police have launched a search for two of Anand’s associates- Mohan and Surendar. A passerby noticed the man struggling to get himself out of the sludge and alerted the police.

However, Anand’s theft came to light when police inquired Anand about the two gunny sacks full of brass utensils found on the spot. He told police that he and his friends stole them from a temple near Perambur flyover early Friday morning. The trio parted ways after the theft and Anand was assigned to take the stolen items to a specific spot when he got stuck in the sludge.