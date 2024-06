These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on June 13

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Pallavaram areas on Tuesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

Pallavaram: (Venkateswara Nagar & GIS Anakaputhur) Venkateswara Nagar all areas, MGR Nagar Main Road, 1st & 2nd Street, Gnanayar Nagar, Gowri Avenue, Bakthavatchalam Nagar, Tiruvalluvar Pettai, Samundeeswari Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Sathya Nagar, Puthuthambi Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Pallavaram: (Nagalkeni & Kadapperi) Maninaikkar Street, Jayaraman Nagar, Durgaiamman Street, Neervanan Street, Kulakkarai Street, Lakshmipuram, Kivraj Flats, Ganga Street, Bharathidasan Streeet and above all surrounding areas.

Pallavaram: (Kilkatalai) Bajanani Koil Street, Rajaji Nagar, M Alaganadahapuram, Chitra Township, Jain Green Acres Part, Kamaraj Nagar, Lathieef colony, Pachaiappan colony, Renuka Nagar, KE Housing, Dharga Road one part and above all surrounding areas.

Pallavaram: (Ganapathypuram & Radha Nagar) Ganapathipuram Main Road, Selvaraj street, Anandaraman Street, Radha Nagar Main Road, Indira Gandhi Street, Kalaimagal Street, Esakiyam Street, Chandrasekaran Street, Vivekananda Street and above all surrounding areas.

Power supply will be suspended in KK Nagar division – 110 / 33 / 11 KV Chinmaya Nagar SS, 11 KV F-Block Feeder on Tuesday for sub- station breaker and structure maintenance work in 110 / 33 / 11 KV Chinmaya Nagar Feeder.

NT Patel Road, Nesammal Nagar, Balavinayagar Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Jayaram Nagar, Devi Karumari amman Nagar, Govarthan Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, Mandhaveli Street, Vadaveniamman Nagar and all other surrounding areas.