These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 6; check details here

CHENNAI: Due to maintenance works, Tangedco has announced power shut down in KK Nagar, Pallavaram, Avadi, Ambattur, Mylapore and other areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

KK Nagar: Virugambakkam Section, Nehru Street, Cheran Street, Cholan Street, Pandiyan Street, Alwarthirunagar Annex, AVM Avenue Main Road, Arcot Road, Kamarajar Salai, Narayanasami Street, Ottapillaiyar Koil Street, New Colony, Thangal Ulavai Street.

Pallavaram: Arkeeswarar, Kadapperi, Sangam Road, Ponnappar Street, Annasalai, Padasalai Street,

Brukeestat, MGR Road, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Reddamalai Srinivasan Street, Movendar Street, Bazanai Koil

Street, Rangaswamy Street, Arkeswarar Colony, Maduvappa Street, Velappar Street, Thirunermalai Main

Road, Nagalkeni.

Avadi: Pattabiram, Sekkadu, Iyyappan Nagar, Sri Devi Nagar, Tandurai, Kannapalayam, Gopalapuram, VGV Nagar, VGN Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal, Alamathy, Koduvalli, Magaral, Kandigai, Sethupakkam, Guruvoyal, Karani, Ammanapakkam, Ramapuram, Thirumullaivoyal, Sidco, Sidco Women Industries.

Ambattur: Menambedu, Kallikuppam, Banu Nagar, Pudur, Chandrasekarapuram, Oragadam, Karukku, Redhills Road, JJ Nagar West, Venugopal Street, Metro Castel Apartment, Kananthamman Koil, Church Road, Zion Street, School Street, Bajanai koil Street.

Velachery: Dhandeeswaram Nagar 1st to 10th Cross Street Main Road, Dhandeewaram 1st to 5th Avenue.

Porur: Iyyappanthangal, Mount Poonamallee Salai, KK Nagar, Chandra Nagar, Sun Garden, Swamynathan Nagar, Jasmine Court, Sterlling, Southern Shellters, Kannigapuram, AD Govindaraj Nagar, Audco Nagar, DRR Nagar, Thirumudivakkam, Vazudhlampedu, Sambandham Nagar, Devagi Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Thai Sundharam Nagar, Kollar Street, Vijaya Raja Nagar, Vazudhalambedu Village, Metro Grand City, Poonamallee North, Kuppuswamy Nagar, Arunachalam Road, Kaduvetti, Veeraragavapuram, Part of Avadi Main Road.

Mylapore: Santhome, Foreshore estate, Santhome High Road, Demonte Street, Dooming Kuppam, Dooming Lane, Mullaima Nagar, Srinivasapuram, East Circle Road, Madha Church Road, Luz Church Road, Devadi Street, Suvelin Street, Rosary Church Road, Muthu Street, Appu Street, Syed Wahab Hussain Street, NMK

Street, Kutchery Road, Nochikuppam, Papanasa Malai, Bazar Road, Kannilal Street, Devadi Street, Nadu Street, Salai Street, Chithrakulam North, Thachi Arunachlam Street, Abraham Street, New Street, Aiappan Street, Kesavaperumal Sannathi Street, VC Garden Street, RK Mutt Road, Mandaveli Road, 5th Cross Street, Venkatesa Agraharam, Pichupillai Street, North Madam, East Madam Street, Nallappan Street, Adam Street, Kumaraguru Street, Thiruvalluvar Pettai, Jeth Nagar.

Guindy: Adambakkam, Andal Nagar, Kundrakudi Nagar, South Sector, Income tax colony, Mahalakshmi nagar 1st to 7th Street, Andal Nagar, Southern Sector, Brindavan Nagar Area, Nethaji Colony, Adambakkam, Balakrishnapuram Main Road, BK Puram 4th, 5th, 6th Street, Ramakrishnapuram 1st, 2nd, 3rd Street, Mastangori Street one part, South Main Street, Labour Well Street, Karuneeker Street, New Colony Main Road, Yathaval Street, Parthasarathy Nagar, Kuberan Nagar, Kuberan Nagar part, LIC Nagar, Karpagambal Nagar, Mylai Kabaleeswarara Nagar, Balambiga Nagar, Rajeswari Nagar, Shree Nagar, Balaji

Nagar, Part of Hindu Colony, part of 100 Feet Road, part of TNGO Colony, part of Ullangaram, Part of Alwar Nagar, 46th street, Macmillan Colony, Kanniga Colony, part of Perumal Nagar, SBI Colony 3rd Stage, Thilagar Avenue, Thilagar Avenue 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Main Road, Thilagar Avenue 1st to 8th Cross Street, Kumaran Street, Balaiah Garden, Srinivasan Street, Andavar Street, EVR Colony, Otteri Salai, Ravanan Nagar, Sarathy Nagar.