These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 4; check list here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Avadi, Puzhal, Red Hills, Sholinganallur, Tambaram, Ambattur, Pallavaram, MEPZ, Guindy, Tiruvanmiyur, Maduravoyal, T Nagar and Vyasarpadi areas on Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Avadi: Puzhal, Madanakuppam, Netaji Nagar, Pudhagaram, Collector Nagar, Shanmugapuram, Sivaprakasam Nagar, Jayaparvathy Nagar, Senthil Nagar, JB Nagar, Jothi Nagar, Srisakthi Nagar, Power Line Road, Senthil Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Sri Nagar Colony, Birunthavan avenue.

Red Hills: DH Road, Thilagar Street, Gandhi Nagar, Asaithambi Street, MGR Nagar, Muthumariamman Street, Elumalai Naikkar Street.

Sholinganallur: Pallikaranai, Pallikaranai Area, 200 Feet Radial Road, Ram Nagar South Extension, Balaji Dental College, Jerusalem College, Ganesh Avenue, Rajesh Nagar, VM Road, Sithalapakkam, Pilliyar Temple Street, Perumal Temple Street, Kamaraj Street, Suriya Nagar, Jaya Nagar, Sathya Sayee Nagar, Mandaveli Street Part, Ponniamman Temple Street Part, Velachery Main Road, Perumbakkam, Gandhi Nagar Society.

Tambaram: MEPZ, Indore Megawin, Sterlite Power Transmission, Kadapperi, MRT, Subrayan Nagar, Pammal, Chitlapakkam, Thiruneermalai, Chromepet.

Pallavaram: Nagalkeni, Kadapperi, Maninaikar Street, Jayaraman Nagar, Durgaiamman Street, Neervannan Street, Kulakkarai Street, Lakshmipuram, Kvivraj Flats, Ganga Street, Bharathidasan Street, Suburayan Nagar, Temple Town Road, Bashyam Navarthna Flats, Jain Flats, Tiruneermalai Main Road, Ranga Nagar 1st to 6th streets, Suburaya Nagar, Kasi garden, NSK Street, Prasanthi Nagar, Bharathiya Street, Mahalakshmi School area, Parvathi Puram 1st & 2nd streets.

Ambattur: Puliyambedu, Puliyambedu Main Road, Judges Colony, Rajas Garden, Noombal, Devi Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Bakiyalakshmi Nagar, Periya theru, Soosai Nagar, Ashok Nandavanam, Thiruvekadu, Co-operative Nagar, Gajendran Street, Madhiravedu, Kaveri Nagar.

Guindy: Mahalakshmi Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Veeraswamy Street, Alayamman Street, Rajalakshmi Nagar, Kanchi Kamatchi Nagar, Karpagambal Nagar.

Tiruvanmiyur: Tiruvalluvar Nagar, Vasudevan Nagar Extension, Vasudev Garden, Rajaji Nagar, Appasamy Springs, Pilayar Koil Street, Nethaji Nagar, ECR Road, Ramaniyam Abishek, PTC Colony, TNHB Colony, Sai Suboothiya Apartment.

Maduravoyal: Ganapathi Nagar 1 to 7th streets, Iyyappa Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Metro Nagar, Rathna Nagar, Bharathidasan Nagar, Thirumurthy Nagar, Srilakshmi Nagar 1 to 10th streets, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Valliammal Nagar, Rajiv School.

T Nagar: Model Hutment Road 1st to 6th Cross streets, 2nd to 5th Main Road East CIT Nagar, South and West Boag road, Sadullah Street, Abdul Aziz Street, Moosa Street, South Dhandapani Street, Part of VN Road, Moopparapan Street, Canal Bank Road, Srinivasan Street, Gopal Street, Sivaji Street, Damodaran Street, part of Mannar Street, part of South Usman Road, Motilal Street, Sarojini Street, part of Usman road, Ramanathan Street, Rameswaram road, Ranganathan Street, Mangair Street, Moosa Street, Burit road, Dhandapani Street, Cresant part Street, Jagathesan Street, Mylai Ranganathan Street, part of Thanikachalam road, Lotus Colony, Nandanam Extension 1 to 15th streets, Old Tower Block, Part of Chamiers Road Temple Tower, Khivraj building, EVR Periyar building in Anna Salai.

Vyasarpadi: Madhavaram Leathers Estate, CMRL II (MMC) Kambar Nagar, Saitanya School, KKR Nagar.