These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 16; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in T Nagar, Sholinganallur, Tondiarpet, Pallavaram, Ambattur and Guindy areas on July 16 from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before evening 5 pm if the works are completed.

Here is the list of areas:

T Nagar: Kattabomman Block, Muthurangan Block, Anjuham Nagar, Parry Nagar, School Street, R.R.Colony All Street, VSM Garden, Bharathi Block, Errikarai Street, Entire Saidapet West Areas, 11th Avenue, 7th Avenue, LIC Colony, Nagathamman Koil Street, Annamalai Chetty Nagar, Ethiraj Nagar, K.V.Colony I to V Street, Postal Colony I to V Street, Kamashipuram 2nd street, 10th Avenue, Ashok Nagar 58 to 64 Street, Naikammar Street, Muveender Colony, Part of Ashok Nagar, Pillayar Koil Street, Sekar Nagar, West Jones Road, Ashok Nagar 12th Avenue, Ramapuram Ramaswamy Street, Rajagopal Street, Anjaneyar Koil Street, Ramanujam Street, Barathiyar Street, Mosque Pallam, Dhanasekaran Street, VGP Salai, Kothaval Savadi Street, Sarathi Nagar, Duraisamy Thottam, Narayanasamy Street, Vinayagapuram, Perumal Kovil Street, New Colony.

Sholinganallur: IT Corridor, Parameswaran Nagar, Aavin, Elcot, Wipro, TCS, Satyam, Satyabama, Semmencherry, Enjambakkam, TOI, Sholinganallur, Prestige, Kumaran Nagar, Elcot Avenue road, Model School Road classic forms, Neduncherzhian street, Narayanasamy street, Patavattamankoil, Parameshwaranagar, Kumaran Nagar, TNHB full area, Alamelumangapuram, Gandhi Nagar, OMR, Nookampalayam road, Tiruvalluvarsalai, Pondicherypattai, Chemenchery, Jawahar Nagar, Satyabama, JPR, St.Joshep college, Village High Road, Velunaikar street, Nehru street, Ganesh Nagar, Medavakkam Road, Rajiv Gandhi Road, Wipro road, Anna steet, Devaraj Nagar, New Kumaran Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Gandhi street, MGR street.

Tondiarpet: Kummalamman koil street, G.A.Road, T.H.Road I part, Solayappan street, Kappalpolu street, V.P.Koil street, Thandavarayan street, Rainy Hospital, Sri Rangamal street, Ramanujam street, Sanjeevarayan street, Subburayan street, Balumudali street, Old Washermenpet, Ilaya street I part, Mannappan street I part, Thangavel street, Nainiappan street, Perumalkovil street, Veerakutty Street, K.G.Garden, Mayour Basudev street.

Pallavaram: Venkateswara Nagar, Guruswamy Nagar, MGR Nagar, Karunanithi street, Bhakthavachalam street, Shanthi Nagar, Gnaniyar street, Arul Nagar, VGA Nagar.

Ambattur: Thirupathi, Vanagaram Road, Manthoppu Salai, Sankarsealing road, Krishnasamypillai salai, Nalapalai salai 777 road, School Road, Santhosam salai, Nova Arodhaya Plots.

Guindy: T.G.Nagar, Thillai Ganga Nagar 1st street in 1st main road to 19th main road, Part of Nanganallur 1st main road to 4th main road, Nanganallur Ram Nagar, Nanganallur 4th to 38th street, Surendar Nagar, BV Colony, Shawallace colony, Lakhsmi Hygrevar colony, Parthasarathy Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Earikarai street, Andal Nagar, Palavanthangal, Jeevan Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Velachery, Adambakkam, Andal Nagar, Vanuvampet, Brindavan Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, shanthi Nagar, Puzhuthivakkam, Part of Ullagaram, AGS colony Velachery, EB colony, Mohanapuri, Adambakkam new Colony.