    These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on August 19; check details here

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Aug 2024 2:12 PM GMT
    These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on August 19; check details here
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Monday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm.

    Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

    Adyar: 1st Avenue Sasthiri Nagar, Part of LB Road, Part of Parameswari Nagar, 1st and 3rd Padmanaba Nagar.

    Adambakkam: Solaippan Street, Union Carbide Colony, Puzhhuthivakkam Main Road, Thangavelu Street, Annamalai Street, Velayuytham Street, M.P.Rajagopal Street, Baghath Singh Street, Arumugam Street, Chengalvarayan Street.

