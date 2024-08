These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on August 17; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Kilpauk, Valasaravakkam, Puzhal, Guduvanchery, Besant Nagar, Ezhil Nagar and Ambattur areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday due to maintenance work.

Kilpauk: KG Road, Thiyagappa Street, ESI Mandapam Road, Appavo Avenue, Samydass Puram, Aspiran Garden, Sivasankaran Street, Hallys Road, Valliyammmal Street, Temple Street, Bank Street, Umaiyal Road, New Avadi Road, Rani Anna Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Dr.Ambedkhar Nagar, Allagappa Nagar, Lakshmi Street, Dharmaraja Koil Street, PH Road Part, Menod Street, Pandaram Street, AK Samy 1 to 9th Street, Otthavada Street, Subrayan Main Road and 1 to 5 Street, Chinnababu Street, Prince Manor, Prince Tower, Battai Street, City Centre, TH Road Part, Medavakkam Tank Road, Medavakkam 1st and 2nd Street, Secretariat Colony 1,2,7 and 8 Streets, Temple Road, A.K. Samy Street, Thiwan Bagadur Shanmugm Street, PH Road Part, Semmanpettai, Anthoniyar 1st Street, Kumudham Printers, Taylors Road, Tower Block Quarters, Appa Garden Street, Londons Road SS, Barakka Road, Varadhammal Garden 1st to 3rd Street, 7th, 8th Street, Child Welfare Boys and Girls Hostel, PH 2nd Street, TVH Lumbini Apartments, Kellys Road, Thambusamy Road, Renganathan Avenue Part, Silven Lodge Colony 1 to 4 Streets, Vasudevan Street Part, Waddas Road Part, Bains School, Manikeshwari Street Part, CMRL, Palace Residency, Muthial Chetty Street, Sundaram Street, PH Part, Kellys Road, Telephone Exchange, Balfour Road, Damodaran Street, Venkadapathy Street, Halleys Road, Air India Colony, Sundarlal North Avenue, Orms Road, Luthern Garden Police Quarters, Vasu Street, Rajarathinam Street, Dr. Muniappa Road, Ega Theatre, SI Quarters, Uma Complex, Branson Garden.

Valasaravakkam : Valasaravakkam, Virugambakkam and Alwarthirunagar entire area.

Puzhal : Jawaharlal Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, M.A. Nagar, Indira Gandhi Road, Padiyanallur, Balaganesan Nagar, Kannappa Swamy Nagar, Vandimedu, Redhills market, Naravarikuppam, Vegetarian Village, Sakthivel Nagar, Sivaraj Main Road, Tamilan Nagar.

Guduvanchery : Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Dr.Ambethkar Puratchi Nagar, Annai Anjugam Nagar, Anna Nedunj Salai, Govindasamy Nagar 3 and 4 Street, Sempon Nagar, Annai Santhiya Nagar, JJ Nagar, KPK Nagar West, Ex-serviceman Colony, Old Kamarajar Nagar, Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Nagar.

Besant Nagar : TMM Street, Mahalakshmi Avenue, Kamarajar Salai, Gangai Amman Koil Street, Chella Perumal Street, Raju Street, Nethaji Street, Lal Bagathur Street, MG Road.

Ezhil Nagar : Ezhil Nagar entire area, Kamaraj Nagar one part, V.P.G. Avenue, Royal Avenue, Kumurangudil entire area, Devaraj Avenue, Mount Pattern Street, Pillaiyar Koil Street, N.G.K. Avenue, Secretariat Colony, Parthasarathy Nagar, Annai Parvathi Nagar, Deveraj Nagar, Sri Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Karpaga Vinayagar Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Gopinath Avenue, Enjambakkam (Kasthuribai Nagar entire areas).

Ambattur : Ram Nagar, Lenin Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, Oragadam, C.T.H. Road, Redhills Road, Padmavathy Srinivasan Nagar.