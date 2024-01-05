Theatrekaran brings to life K Balachander’s play Blackout

CHENNAI: In 1971, when the Bangladesh Liberation War began, evoking conflict and disruption of lives, the Namashivayam’s house had a different tale to tell.

Inscribed by the legendary filmmaker and director K Balachander, Blackout, sets stage during the pre-independence period.

“During the war which broke out between Bangladesh and Pakistan, since India was in between, the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, had urged on the concept of a blackout. There was an hour of blackout at night where every household was ordered to switch off their lights which was a precautionary method during the hour of bombing,” explains Sabarivas V K, co-founder and director of Theatrekaran, the group which has carefully curated the play from the legendary playwright.

A time period where people switched off all forms and sources of lights to escape bombing from fighter planes, a series of confusion and comedy of errors took place at Namashivayam’s house.

“We are extremely honoured to stage a play written by K Balachander, who had staged Blackout once to collect funds to donate to the war affected victims. We staged the play for the first time in March of 2022,” states Raghavendr Siva, co-founder and director of Theatrekaran.

Blackout delves into the character of Namashivayam a 50-yearold thrifty, family man, who is trying his best to hold together his spendthrift wife, a failed doctor, a student lawyer and a daughter who is preparing herself to elope.

The day Madras announces blackout is when Namashivayam falls in love with another woman. Who will be the first one to elope that night during the blackout? It’s going to be a humorous ruckus between the family and the people of Madras.

“This being our 17th time staging the play, we have previously had numerous housefull shows with positive responses and recognition for this specific work of ours,” Sabarivas highlights.

Blackout, a rib-tickling play, will be staged on January 7, at 4 pm and 6:30 pm, at Alliance Francaise of Madras, in Nungambakkam.