Theatre Y’s empowering training programs unleash artistic potential

CHENNAI: For the past 20 years, Theatre Y, founded by the versatile actor, director, and trainer Yog Japee, has been dedicated to conducting impactful theatre and art programs for adults and children. With a strong focus on three pillars of work — performance (public engagement), training, and outreach — Theatre Y has collaborated with numerous organisations and individuals to promote artistic engagement and development.

“Our programs are aimed at building artists’ capacities to feel equipped to handle professional projects across a range of platforms, harnessing the power of art and arts-based tools for application across diverse industries, including education, healthcare, training, and development,” says Kamala Easwaran from Theatre Y.

As part of their 20th-anniversary celebration, Theatre Y is reintroducing their training programs for adults. The team will be hosting a comprehensive 60-hour training program covering acting, voice, and writing. Scheduled to commence in mid-June at Theatre Y’s studio in Mandaveli, the relaunched programs include Act One — an immersive acting training program for both stage and camera. Kamala describes Act One as an experiential acting learning program that optimises the blend of theory and practice. Participants will be exposed to various acting ideas, techniques, and exercises, emphasising individual sessions and group work.

The second offering is Voice One, a training program designed to elevate participants from voice exercises to practical applications in various media contexts. Lastly, Write One is an experiential program tailored for aspiring and practising writers, equipping them with the skills to craft compelling stories, screenplays, and stage plays across a wide range of mediums, from screenwriting and podcasts to blogging and stand-up comedy. All workshops and training will be facilitated by a team of accomplished actor-facilitators led by Yog Japee himself. To enrol or learn more about these programs, email todobedo@sumnum.com or contact 98840 70797.