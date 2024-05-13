Thanks to rains, 20 out of 27 weather stations in Tamil Nadu record cooler temperature on May 12

CHENNAI: As many as 20 weather stations in Tamil Nadu recorded lesser than normal maximum temperature on Sunday, including some that reported a fall of 3° Celsius.

Of the 30 weather stations in the State, normal temperature is not available for three. Among the remaining, 20 stations have recorded decrease in maximum temperature on Sunday.

The sharpest fall was in Madurai, where the mercury stood at 34.8° Celsius against the normal temperature of 38° Celsius, a fall of 3.2° Celsius.

This was followed by Ooty, where the maximum temperature was 20° Celsius instead of the expected normal of 23° Celsius, marking a difference of -3° Celsius.

Cuddalore and Puducherry recorded a fall of 1.9° Celsius, followed by Pamban (-1.8° Celsius) and Nungambakkam, Chennai, at -1.6° Celsius.

On the other hand, Karur Paramathi recorded 40.5° Celsius as against the normal of 36.7° Celsius, a difference of 3.8° Celsius above normal. It may be noted that the station had reported a much higher difference during the heatwave, when the maximum temperature was more than 7° Celsius above normal.

Kanniyakumari and Erode also reported more than 2.5° Celsius and 2.4° Celsius above normal on Sunday.