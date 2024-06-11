Tension on Chennai-Kolkata flight after 17-year-old boy accidentally tries to open emergency door

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed inside a Chennai-Kolkata Indigo airlines flight after a boy attempted to open the emergency door just when the flight was about to take off on Monday night.

The Kolkata-bound flight was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 9 pm with 157 passengers. When the pilot was about to begin take off, the emergency siren sounded inside the aircraft, creating panic among the passengers.

Later, the cabin crew found that a 17-year-old boy who was travelling by flight for the first time had mistakenly pressed the opening button on the emergency door.

The boy and his parents apologised after which they were allowed to travel on the flight. They were also given a warning.

Following the incident, the flight was delayed for nearly an hour and departed for Kolkata at 9.55 pm.