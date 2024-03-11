Tension at Vandalur Zoo as bison escapes from enclosure, officials launch search

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur on Sunday evening after the escape of a bison from its enclosure led to the evacuation of visitors. According to the Zoo sources, a water tank is being constructed for bison in the zoo. “In this situation, a two-year-old bison escaped from the enclosure through the gate to provide food which remained open,” sources said.

As soon as the officials came to know of the bison escaping from the enclosure, the visitors around the enclosure were evacuated immediately, the sources said, adding that the officials and workers were engaged in the search to locate the wild animal. The escape of the wild bison happened two weeks after two Hanuman langurs escaped from the cage in Vandalur Zoo. They were captured from the residential areas of Vandalur and Urapakkam.