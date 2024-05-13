Ten persons booked for selling IPL match tickets in black market in Chepauk; 27 tickets seized

CHENNAI: City Police booked ten persons who were caught selling Indian Premier League (IPL) match tickets near M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk at exorbitant prices for the Chennai Super Kings- Rajasthan Royals match held on Sunday.

Police seized 27 tickets worth Rs 67,000 from those arrested.

As per the orders of City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, police teams led by Inspectors of police were engaged in intensive surveillance and monitoring to arrest those who illegally sell tickets for the IPL cricket match in the black market.

After monitoring and surveillances in areas like Pattabiram Gate, Wallajah Road, Bells Road, Wallaja Road Junction, Victoria Hostel Road Junction, Chepauk Railway Station, Police rounded up twelve persons who were selling match tickets at exorbitant prices.

They were later let off on station bail.