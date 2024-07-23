Tempo feeder service launched between Taramani int'l tech park and Little Mount Metro station

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Monday launched a tempo service between the Little Mount Metro station and the IT park in Taramani, to expand last-mile connectivity benefits for more workers from the tech park.



As per a press note, the CMRL has been providing last-mile connectivity services to several IT parks in the city, due to which commuters can seamlessly travel from their workplaces to the nearest Metro stations. Now, to further improve services, it will ply two air-conditioned tempo travellers between Little Mount Metro station and the International Tech Park (formerly known as Ascendas IT Park) in Taramani, the CMRL said.

The feeder service will cover approximately 6 km one-way. It is expected to have an estimated travel time of 25 to 30 minutes, subject to road traffic conditions.

"The feeder vehicles are available from Monday to Friday with its service timings tentatively set from 8:30 am to 1 pm in the day and 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm in the evening, subject to adjustments based on demand," the CMRL press note read.

Commuters can avail this tempo feeder service at a cost of Rs 50 per ride through the G-TAXIE mobile application, accessible on both Apple and Android platforms. "The mobile application allows users to buy tickets, track the vehicle, and view live location/estimated time of arrival of the vehicle," the note added.

The feeder service initiative was launched by Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (systems and operations) of CMRL, at the International Tech Park (ITPC) on Monday.