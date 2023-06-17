Temp to soar in city by 2-4℃; expect rain in 23 districts from tomorrow

CHENNAI: As the southwest monsoon condition is favourable for some parts of South Peninsula, heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is predicted for several areas of Tamil Nadu from June 18, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Friday.

However, the heat wave condition is likely to continue in isolated places across the State, and the temperature is expected to surge by 2-4-degree Celsius.

A cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.8 km above mean sea level. Conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance over some more parts of south Peninsular and East India and adjoining areas from June 18 to June 21.

“At least 23 districts in Tamil Nadu — Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Namakkal, Salem and Dharmapuri, Tiruvallur, Erode, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni and Dindigul, is likely to receive heavy rain from June 18. The rest of the State is expected to get light to moderate rain for the next few days,” said a senior RMC official.

The weather office has issued a warning to fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 20, as strong winds with speed reaching 50-65 kmph is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar, Tamil Nadu coast, and the Comorin area.

The maximum temperature continues to soar in the coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu, and a further increase in the temperature level has been forecast. The maximum temperature is likely to surge by 2-4 degrees than normal due to the change in wind flow pattern, and delay in sea breeze by at leasat 2-3 hours.

“The heatwave condition will prevail across the State especially over the north coastal areas and interior districts of Tamil Nadu including Chengalpattu and Cuddalore, Chennai and Tiruvallur. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 39-41 degrees,” said the weather official.

Meanwhile, Madurai recorded a maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees, followed by Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam with 41.4 and 41.1 degrees respectively.