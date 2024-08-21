Telangana man on the run for 8 years in dowry case detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man wanted by the Telangana police was detained at the Chennai airport on Tuesday.

Immigration officials at the airport were checking the documents of the passengers who had arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday night.

When scanning the passport of Sandeep Kumar from Telangana, they found that he was on the run for the past eight years.

During inquiry, they found that the Srirampur All Women Police Station had registered a dowry case against the man eight years ago but he had managed to flee abroad. Following that, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was sent to all the airports across the country.

However, it took eight long years to nab him, when he returned to India.

Sandeep Kumar was detained and handed over to the airport police station.

A special team of the Telangana Police is expected to arrive in Chennai and take Sandeep Kumar in their custody.