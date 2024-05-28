Teenager death: Two detained in Perambur for selling painkiller tablets

CHENNAI: Police have detained two persons including a woman for allegedly supplying prescription drug to a 17-year-old youth, who was found dead on the sidewalks in Esplanade last Friday due to a suspected drug overdose. His family members said had alleged that he was addicted to consuming painkiller injection.

The dead teenager was identified as Zakir (17), the youngest among three children. His father is an auto driver and his mother, is a housewife, police said.

Zakir was working as a helper with an electrician for the last six months. On Friday evening, he left home along with his friend to George Town to meet another friend and after taking injections, he fell unconscious after which he was rushed to the Government Stanley hospital for treatment where he was declared as brought dead.

Speaking to media persons, the boy's parents said that their neighbourhood in Pulianthope is fraught with the painkiller injection menace.

Meanwhile, Sembium Police arrested a history-sheeter on Tuesday and seized over 3000 Nitravet tablets from him. As part of the 'Drive Against Drugs' (DAD), police team led by Inspectors of Police are closely monitoring and taking steps to arrest those who are selling ganja and other drugs.

Based on a tip off about sale of tablets at Bunder Garden in Perambur, Police arrested Ajith alias Gunanithi (24) for possession of 3,300 Nitravet tablets.

Further investigations revealed that the accused was involved in a total of 11 cases including, murder and attempted murder. The police are actively searching for other two absconding accused.