Teen impregnated; cops book absconding ‘hubby’, parents

CHENNAI: City Police have launched a search for three persons including the ‘husband’ and parents of a minor girl who was found to be pregnant recently at the Government Hospital in Egmore. The minor girl is said to have been in a relationship with S Mani (25), who works as a casual labourer.

The girl’s family were initially said to have been opposed to the relationship and later the parents got the 17-year-old married to Mani in September last year.

Recently, the girl went in for a check up at the Government Maternity Hospital when it was ascertained that she was pregnant. Social defence authorities were alerted about this, as this falls into Child Marriage Prohibition Act.

ities of Social Defence visited the girl and collected the details about her wedding and filed a police complaint.

After conducting investigations, Chintadripet All Women Police Station (AWPS) registered a case of rape, criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement and sexual harassment, apart from The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 against the girl’s ‘husband’ Mani, in-laws and her parents, Vasudevan and Kavitha.

Since the family is said to be absconding, police have launched a search. The girl has been sent for counselling after producing her before the child welfare committee officers.