Teen girl dies after roof collapses in Cuddalore; Stalin announces solatium

Further, Stalin directed the officials to pay Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Sep 2023 5:24 PM GMT
Teen girl dies after roof collapses in Cuddalore; Stalin announces solatium
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased where the roof collapsed in Cuddalore district.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news that a fifteen-year-old teen girl, M Suthandhira Devi, from Kaavanur village near Srimushnam in Cuddalore district died after a roof near the temple collapsed in Maruthadhur village near Thittakudi in Cuddalore on Sunday. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and relatives of the deceased Suthandhira Devi," Stalin said in a release.

Further, Stalin directed the officials to pay Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

DTNEXT Bureau

