Teen girl dies after roof collapses in Cuddalore; Stalin announces solatium
Further, Stalin directed the officials to pay Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased where the roof collapsed in Cuddalore district.
"I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news that a fifteen-year-old teen girl, M Suthandhira Devi, from Kaavanur village near Srimushnam in Cuddalore district died after a roof near the temple collapsed in Maruthadhur village near Thittakudi in Cuddalore on Sunday. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and relatives of the deceased Suthandhira Devi," Stalin said in a release.
கடலூர் மாவட்டத்தில் கட்டிட மேற்கூரை இடிந்து விழுந்து ஏற்பட்ட விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்தவரின் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு ஆறுதல் மற்றும் நிதியுதவியை மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் அறிவித்துள்ளார். pic.twitter.com/JGILzUHmpS— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) September 10, 2023
