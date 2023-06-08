Teen falls to death from terrace in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old girl died after she allegedly fell from the terrace of her house on Wednesday night. The death happened after she accidentally fell off from a parapet wall, where she was sitting. A probe is on.

The Maduravoyal police identified the girl as Soumya of Valasaravakkam, she had completed Class 12 and was about to start college. On Wednesday night, Soumya had accompanied her pregnant sister to go for a walk on their house terrace.

Soumya, who was chatting with her sister, allegedly sat on the parapet wall on the terrace with her legs on the outside of the terrace. She reportedly lost balance and fell to the ground which was two floors down. Hearing her screams, her parents rushed outside and found her lying in a pool of blood.

Though she was rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College by her parents where she succumbed to her injuries within hours without responding to treatments. Upon information, the Maduravoyal police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.