TEDxNapier Bridge 2023: Exploring climate change - from solutions to daily actions

CHENNAI: Since its inception in 2015, TEDxNapier Bridge has served as a dynamic platform for hosting inclusive conferences, driven by the mission to disseminate ‘ideas worth spreading’, drawing inspiration from TED’s commitment.

This year, the significance of TEDxNapier Bridge is further magnified as it stands among a select group of only 10 TEDx conferences globally authorised to host TEDx Countdown, an iconic event by TED, as an Anchor event. Dikshitha, a member of the organising team, has informed DT Next that the thematic focus of TEDxNapier Bridge 2023 is ‘climate change.’

“The eight featured speakers will delve into distinct aspects of climate change, discussing strategies for combatting it and emphasising the potential for positive change. Their presentations will serve as a source of insightful ideas,” shares Dikshitha. Countdown is a global initiative, powered by TED and Future Stewards, that aims to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis. The goal is to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 towards reaching net zero by 2050.

Attending TEDxNapier Bridge 2023 is truly unique, immersive, and meaningful. Don't miss it!



⏳27th August, Sunday | 2.45pm

Anna Centenary Library Auditorium, Kotturpuram @ACLChennai

The upcoming event will also feature performances, art installations, and immersive experience zones that resonate with the theme. TEDxNapier Bridge will be held on August 27, from 2.30 to 7.30 pm at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium.



The speakers are Yuvan Aves, Dr Purnima Jalihal, K Saravanan, Shobha Menon, Ann Anra, Anupama Bothireddy, Ashwin Thiyagarajan and Smitha TK.