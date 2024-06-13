Technical snag delays Chennai-Singapore flight for five hours

CHENNAI: The Chennai-Singapore flight was delayed for five hours following a technical snag on Thursday.

The Air India Express flight to Singapore was scheduled to depart from Chennai with 186 passengers at 1.40 am. When the passengers were about to board the flight, the pilot noticed a technical snag in the aircraft and alerted the ATC.

Later, the passengers were informed that the flight would be delayed and they were made to wait in the waiting hall.

Then, after five hours, the fault was rectified and the flight departed to Singapore at around 7 am on Thursday. Following the incident, the air passengers suffered for more than five hours in the Chennai airport.