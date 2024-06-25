Techie missing for two weeks murdered by friends, buried on lake bed in Maraimalai Nagar

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old techie who was deemed missing for two weeks was murdered by his friends after a drunken brawl and his body was buried by a lake in Maraimalai Nagar, police have found.

Three persons including a juvenile have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The victim, T Vignesh (27) of Seethakathi street, Maraimalai Nagar was employed with an IT firm in Sholinganallur and was staying with his parents. On June 11, Vignesh left home but never returned.

According to the complaint by his father, M Thangaraj, when they called him, Vignesh told them that he was at a hospital, but later his phone was switched off.

Maraimalai Nagar Police who had initially registered a missing complaint perused the last known location of Vignesh by going over the CDR (call detail records) and found that Vignesh last interacted with Vishwanathan (23).

When police enquired Vishwanathan, he claimed innocence, but later when police confronted him with evidence. he confessed to the murder.

Police said that Vishwanathan already has four criminal cases against him. The victim and Vishwanathan became friends as they are from the same neighbourhood and they often drink together.

On June 11 evening, when Vignesh met Vishwanathan for a drink, the latter's friend, Dilkush Kumar (24) of Bihar too joined them. During the drinking session, Vignesh allegedly kicked Dilkush on his face after an argument and left home.

"Dilkush complained to his friend Vishwanathan saying that he insulted him by asking him to come for a drink and got him beaten up. They then planned to murder Vignesh, " a police officer said.

The duo called Vignesh again for a drinking session the same night and while drinking on the banks of Gokulapuram lake, they stabbed Vignesh to death and buried his body on the lake bed.

Police exhumed his body in the presence of revenue department officials and sent it for post mortem. Maraimalai Nagar Police arrested Vishwanathan, Dilkush Kumar and a juvenile.