Techie loses Rs 1 crore to online trading scam; 2 arrested

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 May 2024 5:12 PM GMT
Representative Image

CHENNAI: The cybercrime wing of Avadi City Police on Monday arrested two persons who cheated an IT professional from Chennai of Rs 1 crore after luring him to invest in online share trading. Karthik Subramanian (41) of Kattupakkam, employee of an IT firm, got acquainted with the accused after clicking a Facebook ad on the stock market.

On April 11, he received a call from ‘Joshita Varsheney’, who later sent a message on WhatsApp asking Karthik to start trading using the link – https://indiatcg.com.

Initially, he invested Rs 4 lakh as advised and opted for intraday trading and IPOs. Over a month, Karthik ended up investing Rs 1.34 crore in various accounts mentioned in the WhatsApp group, but was unable to withdraw money after which he realised he was cheated.

Based on a complaint with Avadi City police, the cybercrime wing registered a case, and arrested Ramesh Kumar (38) of Pallikaranai and Arun (30) of Ranipet district.

Avadi City PoliceArrestonline trading scam
DTNEXT Bureau

