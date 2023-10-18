Teacher among 3 booked in Pocso cases

CHENNAI: Three persons including a juvenile offender and a PE teacher at a private school have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) in separate incidents.

The MKB Nagar All Women Police Station booked the Physical Education (PE) teacher of a private school, Alwin (27), based on a complaint from the parents of a class 9 student. Alwin had allegedly developed a relationship with the minor girl and sexually assaulted her over a period of time.

Recently, the girl took an overdose of her epilepsy tablets after Alwin stopped talking to her.

The family, after learning about the developments, filed a police complaint. The PE teacher is yet to be arrested.

In another incident, the Koyambedu police arrested a 14-year-old boy for the alleged sexual abuse of a five-year-old child. On October 14, the child went to the accused boy’s house for playing when he molested the child.

The child shared the boy’s transgressions to the family members, after which a police complaint was filed. The accused, a school dropout was arrested and sent to a government home for boys.

In the third incident, Flower Bazaar AWPS have launched a search for a 42-year old-man, who sexually abused a 13-year-old girl and her neighbour a couple of months ago and threatened the girl that he would harm her younger brother, if she shared about the incident. The girl’s mother recently learned of the incident and filed a police complaint against Syed Ibrahim (42).