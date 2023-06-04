‘Taste of Malaysia’: A truly Asian experience for Chennaiites

CHENNAI: Nasi goreng kampung, Nasi lemak, and Curry laksa noodles, are a few Malaysian dishes that are people’s favourite across the world. But how many of us have tasted these dishes in their original flavour? To offer the authentic and vibrant flavours of Malaysian cuisine for the food lovers in Chennai, the Westin Chennai’s renowned restaurant Madras Kitchen Company, is organising a food festival called ‘Taste of Malaysia’.

Chef Rajesh Khanna from Kajang, Malaysia, who has 30 years of experience in the culinary field, has carefully curated the menu for the food festival to provide an authentic experience, starting from welcome drink to desserts. “My forte is fine dining in European cuisine. But owing to my roots, as my paternal family is Chinese and my maternal family belongs to India, I started cooking Malaysian cuisine during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Chef Rajesh. Malaysian cuisine is a wonderful blend of Indian, Chinese, and Thai cuisines. He also explains to us the history behind the diversity. “During the 1940s, many people from India and China came to Malaysia for work. With them, they also brought the food products from their respective countries, which led to the beautiful blend, resulting in the birth of Malaysian cuisine,” he adds. The chef also said that he had made a few changes in the preparation of the dishes to match the Indian taste buds but was also careful so that the dishes don’t lose their authenticity.

Refreshing Malaysian milo was provided as a booster drink to start off the diversified culinary experience. There were a wide variety of dishes curated exclusively for the festival, including Chef’s sup kambing terangkat II, which is a Southeast Asian mutton soup, then came the juicy Jumbo chicken satay with Rice cake, Cucumber, and Peanut sauce. “In Malaysia, the size of the satay is four times smaller when compared to what I have prepared. I did that to offer a wholesome dish for people here in Chennai,” the chef clarifies. The Hainanese chicken chop is something one cannot ignore. The tenderly cooked seasoned chicken, which is served with Chili sauce is a delight for the taste buds. Nasi goreng kampung, a village-style fried rice, is the epitome of the cuisine and a perfect blend of rice, vegetables, and spices. One of the most popular Malaysian dishes, Nasi lemak is a must-try for anyone who loves anchovy. For people who prefer vegetarian but wouldn’t compromise on the textures and taste of the cuisine, Dry chili tofu cannot be ignored. Tofu is also called Saiva chicken in Malaysia. To satisfy one’s sweet tooth, dessert lovers can opt for Goreng pisang, which is Banana fritters with Vanilla ice cream served along with Caramel sauce and shaved Almonds. At the end of it, we feel full but crave for more.

To experience the flavourful, authentic, and diverse cuisine of Malaysia, one can visit the ‘Taste of Malaysia’ food festival taking place at Madras Kitchen Company, Westin Velachery, till June 11.