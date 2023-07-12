Tasmac shop customer assaulted for confronting cop over high-handedness

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed at a Tasmac shop in Chengalpattu on Tuesday when a cop snatched liquor bottles and a motorcycle belonging to some customers and also assaulted a man who questioned them about it.

Three youngsters working at Hanumanthapuram bought beer and liquor at the Tasmac shop located at Vedachalam Nagar on Tuesday afternoon and were about to leave when a cop from the Chengalpattu Town police station stopped them.

Despite repeatedly explaining that they were buying liquor to celebrate a function in their village, the cop took away their liquor bottles and also confiscated their motorcycle, and left the area.

Eventually, the liquor bottles and bike were returned to the youngsters when another cop intervened.

However, when a customer who was waiting to purchase liquor at the Tasmac shop made a comment that cops only harass the public but do not regulate the Tasmac employees who charge Rs 10 extra for every bottle of liquor, sub-inspector Raja from the Chengalpattu Town police station who was at the scene assaulted him brutally.

Following this, several members of the public requested authorities concerned to take action against the cops who unreasonably use force on people.