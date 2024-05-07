Taramani railway station has become hub of illegal activities

CHENNAI: The road near Taramani railway station has turned into a hub of illegal activities in recent times. The surroundings of the railway station, especially next to a police booth, are littered with liquor bottles, water bottles, cigarette buts, plastic glasses, and plates which have become a constant irritant for passengers.

“Due to the illegal activities, we are scared to even walk even during the day time, as this drunkard makes unnecessary comments on women. So, people stopped using this road after 6 pm. Even though the police and local body authorities are aware of the activities they are scared to intervene and take action against them. The police say that if something happens to the tippler they (cops) will have to take the responsibility and that will put them in an awkward situation,” said Rajesh (name changed), a resident of Taramani.

Residents and commuters complain that even schoolchildren are involved in illegal activities and no steps have been taken by the authorities. People are also involved in theft even during the day time and passengers are forced to take alternative roads for their safety.

“At least three to four thefts happen every week and though complaints are raised to the police officials no action is taken. We could not pass through this road as the entire length has turned into encroachments and tipplers open defecate. It is one of the busiest roads and we hardly find either railway police or local police to give safety to the public. Also, we are scared to pressurise the police and Corporation authorities regarding the issue fearing something would happen to us,” said a commuter.

The officials from Chennai Corporation did not respond to the calls by DT Next.