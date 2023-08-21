Tangedco floats fresh tender for procuring 3 crore smart meters

CHENNAI: Tangedco has floated a fresh tender to procure over three crore smart meters for replacing the existing digital meters in all the ow tension(LT), low tension current transformer (LTCT) and high tension (HT) consumers except for the agriculture and hut consumers across the State under the Revamped Distribution Sector Schemes.

The utility has floated four separate requests for proposals (RFP) for appointing Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) service providers for smart prepaid metering for procuring a total of three crore LT, LT CT and HT consumers covering 38 districts, 4.72 lakh distribution transformers metering, 16,974 feeder metering and 1,300 boundaries metering. The smart meter project would be implemented under the DBFOOT (design build finance own operate and transfer) model.

Tangedco had earlier cancelled the smart meter tenders after various queries raised by the bidders.

According to the Tangedco official, the service providers would be responsible for installing smart meters at the consumer premises, feeders, distribution transformers and boundaries and smart metering infrastructure. The service providers would be given 18 months to complete the installation of the smart meters from the date of award of the issuance of the contract, the official said.

After the installation of the smart meters, the official said that the utility would soon be launching an app to allow consumers to monitor their energy consumption.

“This will help the consumers understand their consumption pattern, particularly how much consumed after switching on the air conditioners and before,” the official said. The monthly energy billing would also be enforced after the smart meters installation was completed across the state, the official added.