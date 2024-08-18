Tangedco employee loses right hand in 2018, yet to be given compensation

CHENNAI: P Loganathan (52), an employee of Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) since 2005, was a wireman in 2018, when he lost his right hand in an electrical shock.

With severe injuries in his hands, leg, and neck, he was admitted in the hospital for more than a month and was advised medical rest for seven months. He re-joined duty in 2019 as a line inspector.

Loganathan’s wife, Vijaya, recalls the days when they were left helpless after his accident with the two of their children in college. “Due to the COVID lockdown, I could not follow up for any compensation. One year ago, I filed a complaint with the Tambaram office but no action has been taken till date. We haven’t been given a reason despite several enquiries,” lamented Loganathan.

When contacted, a Tangedco official told DT Next, “Usually, Tangedco provides compensation according to the severity of the injury. When employees meet with accidents during work, Tangedco pays for medical expenses through insurance, reimbursement, or other ways. For this case, relevant steps would be taken.”

Meanwhile, Loganathan was honoured by the Chitlapakkam Anna Nagar West Residents Welfare Association during the Independence Day function. “Despite the disability, he responds to calls and attends immediately. That kind of diligence and dedication must be honoured,” said P Viswanathan, a resident of Chitlapakkam.