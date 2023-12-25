Tangedco creating new electricity divisions to provide better service

CHENNAI: To ensure speedy redressal of complaints and reduce workload, Tangedco has trifurcated the Tambaram operation and maintenance division by creating two new divisions - Pallavaram and Sholinganallur.

The new Pallavaram division comprises sub-divisions namely Pallavaram, Pammal and Kadapperi while the Sholinganallur division covers Medavakkam, Pallikaranai and Sithalapakkam sub-divisions.

According to the Tangedco officials, the creation of new divisions were part of the plan to reorganise the utility's distribution regions. The new divisions would enable to monitoring of the sub-divisions effectively and provide better uninterrupted reliable supply and redress the grievances of consumers.

Considering the rapid urbanisation, the workload in some of the divisions in the distribution circles has increased manifold impacting the timely delivery of services including attending to consumer grievances and providing uninterrupted supply of power, the official said, adding that hence the need for reorganising the distribution regions, circles, divisions and section offices to equally distribute the workload to provide better services to the consumers.

Tangedco had created three new distribution regions Karur, Thanjavur and Thiruvannamali last year while the Chennai South Region has been shifted to the Kancheepuram region. A new Chenani Region will be created by the reorganisation of the divisions in Chennai North and Kancheepuram regions as it spread across four districts Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

"Chennai Region will cover all the 15 divisions within the Chennai districts to bring about the balancing the work and administrative process and also redress the consumer complaints at the earliest. While the Kancheepuram regions will cover the Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. We have sought the view of the trade unions on this, " an official said.