TANGEDCO assistant engineer killed in hit-and-run in Chennai

CHENNAI: A TANGEDCO assistant engineer was killed in a hit-and-run in Madipakkam on Thursday night.

The deceased, identified as Senthil Kumar (46) of Kannagi Street in Madipakkam, was working as an assistant engineer in the TANGEDCO office in Sithalapakkam. On Thursday night, when Senthil Kumar was returning home by bike on the Medavakkam-St Thomas Mount Road, he was hit by an unidentified vehicle and died on the spot.

Upon information, the St Thomas Mount Traffic investigation police visited the spot and recovered the body. It was then sent for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet GH.

The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the vehicle with the help of CCTV.