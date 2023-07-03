Tamils take root in faraway Karachi

CHENNAI: When Velayoudam from Pali in Villupuram embarked on the journey to Karachi in search of a livelihood, the partition was still a decade away. Braving the unrest during the partition, Velayoudam stayed on there, working hard to educate his children.

Now, his descendants are among the 150-odd Tamil families that have taken firm roots in the vibrant city that is hundreds of miles away from their ‘native’. But feeling at home as they do in Karachi after generations, they are also connected to their homeland through food, language, culture and tradition. “I have visited India only thrice since I was born. All our family members are here, so this is my home,” Velayoudam’s eldest son Peria Swami tells DT Next. Despite being far from their homeland, the Tamil community in Karachi celebrates Tamil and Indian festivals with great enthusiasm. With a few temples in the city, these cultural events are joyfully observed. “Even though we are away from our homeland, we are deeply rooted in our Tamil culture and tradition. All marriages and functions are organised traditionally.”