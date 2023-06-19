Tamil Nadu rains: Schools closed today in Chennai, 5 other districts

CHENNAI: Following heavy downpours across Tamil Nadu particularly in North Tamil Nadu districts, the State Government on Monday announced closure of schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Vellore districts. The closure is restricted to schools but higher educational institutions will continue to be open, said the department.

Due to cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal persists now seen between 3.1 km and 5.8km above mean sea level. And the conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular and East India and adjoining areas from June 19 to June 22.

The meteorological department issued an orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts predicting heavy to very heavy rain for the next few hours.