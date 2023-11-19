Tamil Nadu meets Kerala at Mango Chakka

CHENNAI: Situated in the heart of the city, T Nagar, Mango Chakka was started recently with an aim of serving authentic Tamil Nadu and Kerala dishes. The restaurant was started recently by Aayushi Agarwal, Pravin Jebasingh and Immanuel Tilak. Explaining the reason behind opting to with south Indian cuisine as the restaurant’s USP, Aayushi attributes it to living in different cities of south India. “I was born and raised in Kerala, did my graduation in Karnataka and now I am in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, this cuisine works well in Chennai, and one can even choose this menu as their daily meal,” she tells us.

Kozhi varutha curry and appam

As the name suggests, Mango Chakka is a fusion of flavours from Tamil Nadu and Kerala and focuses on providing a novel experience. “The city is known for its blend of people from different parts of India. I have been in this field for many years and realised that food has been a true calling. Hence, I ventured into opening a restaurant, which should also make people feel at ease in spending their time here,” Aayushi explains. She also adds that Mango Chakka maintains home-style cooking.



Specialised in Kerala-style food, with a touch of vibrant flavours of Tamil Nadu, one can spot delectable biryani to fresh tender coconut pudding on the menu. To start with, their murungakkai thengai paal rasam is a perfect pick for the city’s weather with a spicy taste. Among the veg starters, the beetroot kola urundai aces the list. As a healthy choice, the crispy fried tapioca called the kappa vadai, has a tinge of sourness to it.

Murungakkai thengai paal rasam

The Trivandrum fried chicken is a must-try in chicken starters with flavours deeply rooted to Kerala. The masala of gun chicken is good, however, the dish was overcooked and hard. Chicken potlam rice has a subtle taste with succulent chicken. Mutton chukka has juicy mutton pieces stir-fried in Madurai-style pepper masala. Kozhi varutha curry paired with appam takes us to Kerala with its delectable flavours.



The variety of desserts served here is enough to satisfy our sweet tooth. The MC special coconut delight is a cold relish with the sweetness of tender coconut, served inside a shell. Our other favourite is the melting karupatti halwa which is aromatic and delicious with ghee.

Mango Chakka is open for visitors for lunch and dinner in T Nagar