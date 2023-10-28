Tamil Nadu Dr Sivanthi Aditanar Narpani Mandram meet with new initiatives

CHENNAI: With the aim of advancing the mandram's mission and social initiatives, the executive committee and members of Tamil Nadu Dr Sivanthi Aditanar Narpani Mandram (TNANM) held a general body meeting at Egmore on Saturday.

The meeting was presided by State president SRS Sabesh Aditan, State secretary S Jagadish Sownder Murugan, State deputy secretary Bala Muniyappan and MC Ramachandran along with State executive committee members' S RadhaKrishnan, Kaayal RS Illavarasu, A Aarumuga Nainaar and A Ganesha.

The meeting also witnessed participation of various district office bearers such as Indhu Nadhan, Amutha Balakrishnan, A Bheem Singh, Sankara Narayanan, Muruganandham, K Radhakrishnan, G Nagarajan, O Selvam, G Anbarasan, R Kamaraj, K Govindhan, Chelladurai, Ayyasamy, Ganapathy, Thavamani and Mumbai officials Rassell Nadar and Rajakumar.

During the discussion, a slew of crucial decisions was brainstormed by all the members, which are to be presented to the Chief Minister MK Stalin at the earliest.

The requests to the government include, renaming the Binny Road in Poes Garden to Dr Sivanthi Aditanar Salai with the approval of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the State government and incorporating the life history of former TN assembly speaker periya ayya Si Pa Aditanar known as Tamilar Thanthai in TN school textbooks.

Additionally, the mandram has requested the government to rename the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University into the name of Dr Sivanthi Aditanar, who had twice headed the Indian Olympic Association and has been strong supporter for the Indian team in Asian Games Federation and played a crucial role in corporating kabaddi into Asian Games.

Importantly, the mandram has also requested the TN government to rename the Thoothukudi airport to Dr Sivanthi Aditanar Airport, as a tribute to the legacy of Dr Sivanthi Aditanar and his contributions to his homeland.

Besides this, the mandram has welcomed the implementation of CM's Breakfast scheme for primary school children in TN and the implementation of Magalir Urimai Thogai for women heads of the family.

Additionally, the mandram also welcomed the implementation of Vande Bharat connecting Tirunelveli district and Chennai city.