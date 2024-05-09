Tamil Nadu: 69 district judges transferred, 17 senior civil judges promoted

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court transferred 69 district judges to other courts in various postings and promoted 17 senior civil judges as district judges.

The notification released by the registrar general of the High Court, M Jothiraman, stated that Jacintha Martin, the principal district judge of Thanjavur, has been transferred. She is now registrar, (vigilance) High Court.

The first additional judge of city civil court, Chennai, D Lingeswaran, has been transferred and is now chief judge of court of small causes, Chennai.

M Sai Saravanan, registar (vigilance) High Court, has been transferred and is now the principal district judge of Tirunelveli.

Likewise, several senior civil judges have been promoted as district judge (entry level).

V Pugazhenthi, chief judicial magistrate of Tiruppur, has been promoted as sessions judge, Magalir Neethimandram, Salem.

L Kalaivani, sub judge of Denkanikottai, has been promoted as special judge of Salem.

A Prabavathi, chief judicial magistrate, Ranipet, has been promoted as ninth additional judge (CBI cases).