Tambaram RDO office assistant in DVAC net

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the DVAC arrested a man working as an assistant at the Tambaram RDO for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 for issuing patta, on Monday.

P Ravichandran of Rathinamangalam had purchased 61.5 cents of land in Tiruporur in his son Kumaresan’s name and applied for a patta in the Chengalpattu Taluk office. He received patta but without survey number, and applied for survey number inclusion.

On Wednesday Raja, an assistant in Tambaram RDO office, demanded Rs 20,000 for giving the copy of the order issued by the RDO.

When Ravichandran went to Tambaram RDO office on Friday, Raja again demanded money. Later, Ravichandran filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Chennai.

On Monday, the officers surrounded Raja when he accepted the money at the parking lot of the Tambaram RDO office. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.