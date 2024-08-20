Tambaram railway station back to form after month-long renovation

CHENNAI: After a month-long renovation, the Tambaram railway station has resumed its services. The renovation work, which began on July 23, upgraded the station’s infrastructure, including widening of platforms, installation of new seating arrangements, and extension of platform to accommodate 24 coaches.

The renovated station features modernised facilities, including a new foot-overbridge and upgraded tracks, allowing trains to run at a speed of 50 km/hour, up from the previous 15 km/hour.

While the renovation work has been completed, some minor tasks are still pending. Commuters request these tasks be completed on weekends and holidays to avoid disrupting weekday services. The Tambaram railway station, which serves as the third terminal for Chennai, is a crucial hub for suburban and long-distance trains.

The renovation work has brought significant improvements to the station, and commuters are hopeful that the remaining tasks will be completed soon. Meanwhile, EMU and express train services have resumed in the station from Monday. However, few more works are pending but those would be completed during the holidays without affecting the train schedule.

During the three-week maintenance works, the Tambaram railway platforms 7 and 8 were extended to accommodate 24 compartments. Battery-operated vehicles will ply on these platforms from now on. The construction work of new platforms 9 and 10 also has been completed, and they would become operational in a few weeks.