Tambaram police register case against AR Rahman concert organisers

CHENNAI: The Kanathur police on Friday registered a case against the organisers of the AR Rahman music concert, ‘Marakkuma Nenjam’.

The concert, held at Adityaram Palace City on ECR on September 9, saw jam packed venue with many ticket holders raising complaints including mental trauma due to mismanagement.

Apart from this, the traffic-choked on ECR till early morning and many people, who got their tickets, were unable to enter the venue.

On Friday, a press release from the Tambaram police commissionerate said that the event organisers ACTC Studio Private Limited sought permission from the police saying that only 20,000 people will attend the event, but sold over 45,000 tickets.

The organisers also failed to make proper arrangements for the people, who attended the concert. Further investigation is on.