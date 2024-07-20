Tambaram City Police secure murder suspect from Jharkhand after two years

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Police secured a suspect from Jharkhand in connection with a murder case in Navalur off Rajiv Gandhi Salai in 2022.

On August 25, 2022, Shankar Das of West Bengal was murdered after a brawl.

Thalambur police had registered a case and launched a search for the suspect, Rasheed Sheik (33) of Jharkhand.

Sheikh managed to evade arrest and was lying low.

A special team was formed to trace the suspect and based on a tip off, a team from Tambaram city police were camped at Sahibganj in Jharkhand.

Police learnt that the suspect crossed borders to Bangladesh and was living there and he made contact with his family in Jharkhand stating that he would be visiting them to attend a family event.

Accordingly, a police team which was camped in the village apprehended Rasheed Sheik on July 16.

He was produced before a magistrate there and after obtaining a transit warrant, he was brought to the city on Friday.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Tambaram City Police Commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak congratulated the personnel of the special team for their efforts in securing the murder suspect from Jharkhand.