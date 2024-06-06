Take proactive measures during rains, urge Metro Rail commuters

CHENNAI: With Chennai city witnessing continuous rainfall in the past few days, the passenger ridership in the Metro Rail has noticeably increased. However, the commuters during these times have urged the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to take precautionary steps keeping the northeast monsoon in mind and prompt safety measures for the current rainfall.

The passengers stated that public transportation is vital during the times of rainfall. Hence, CMRL should survey the entrance of all Metro stations, where water logging is prevalent.

“I was recently riding from Thirumangalam Metro station in the evening hours. However, it was difficult to enter the premises due to water stagnation at the entrance. The steps to the station were also submerged,” said Nivetha, a regular commuter.

While the able-bodies are themselves struggling to venture into the station, Nivetha worries about the plight of Persons with Disability (PwDs).

“Differently-abled using a wheelchair or an elderly person using a cane will face a difficult time venturing into the station. Also, they might endanger themselves,” she said.

Also, a few other commuters have pointed out that there is minimal air conditioning both inside and at the platform.

“Possibly, due to rain, CMRL seems to have turned off the air conditioning, but due to this, the passengers are feeling a sense of suffocation. Not just during rains, CMRL has been shutting down air conditioning during severe heat as well,” said Rajesh, resident of Shenoy Nagar.

Officials could not be reached when contacted.

Daily commuters have urged CMRL should survey the entrance of all Metro stations where water logging is prevalent and do the rectification before monsoon season