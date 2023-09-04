‘Take cue from Kerala, scrap Smart Meter plan’

CHENNAI: CITU-affiliated Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees general secretary S Rajendran urged Tangedco to scrap its Smart Meter project, taking cue from Kerala as it was an attempt to bring private players in the power distribution.

Tangedco has floated tenders to install 3.3 crore smart metres under the Design Build Finance Own Operate Transfer (DBFOOT) model to be installed for all the low-tension, except those in agriculture and living in huts, and high-tension consumers.

“The State government believes that installation of Smart Meters would do away with the assessors visiting each premises to take meter-reading physically and accurate assessment of energy consumption. But the installation would only bring a bad name to the government as it’s a failure everywhere,” he said.

Rajendran added that the centre has amended the Electricity (Rights of Consumer) Rules 2023 to mandate installation of smart meters before April 1, 2025. “The Centre plans to bring private companies in the distribution and Smart Meters would be converted into pre-paid meters,” he said. “My worry is how would subsidy be paid to consumers.”

As of now, domestic consumers get first 100 units free, and free energy supply to farmers and subsidised supply to handlooms and powerlooms. “As per the Centre’s scheme, consumers have to pay rent for Smart Meters,” he said.

“If Tangedco accepts to pay on behalf of consumers, it would only add to the financial burden. If consumers are asked to pay rent, it will be an additional burden for them.” He demanded Tangedco scrap the Smart Meter plan like Kerala, and focus on completing the power projects on time to avoid procurement of high cost power.

“Also, fill-up the vacancies including helpers, technical assistants, assessors and assistant engineers,” he opined.