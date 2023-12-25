Synchronised Bird Census to be held from January 27

CHENNAI: The State Forest Department will conduct the Synchronised Bird Census for 2023-2024 in two phases, beginning on January 27.

As the migratory bird season in Tamil Nadu begins with the onset of the northeast monsoon in October every year and continues till February, the census was proposed.

It will be conducted in two phases with Phase 1 (Jan 27-28) on wetland birds, (both inland and coastal wetlands) and Phase 2 (March 2-3) on terrestrial birds (both inside and outside protected areas). Since bird census requires long term monitoring, it was planned to be held in minimum 25 locations per each division in both phases.

Experienced bird watchers, volunteers, NGO representatives, professional photographers and forest department officials are expected to participate in the census. They have been asked to register their names with the concerned offices ahead of the survey.