Suspended woman police inspector on the run arrested

CHENNAI: Suspended woman police inspector, Mahitha Anna Christie, who allegedly received a bribe of Rs 12 lakh from two doctors threatening them to book under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for performing an abortion on a minor girl was arrested by the Tambaram City Police on Sunday, two weeks after her suspension.

She was absconding after the suspension and a special team tracked her down, police said.

Maraimalar Nagar Police have booked her on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation.

A few days ago, the Guduvanchery all-women police had arrested Ranjith (27) who was in a relationship with the 17-year-old girl, took her to his house in Tirusulam, and were staying together for a few days.

The police rescued the girl and she was handed over to their parents. During the investigation, the Guduvanchery All-Women Police Inspector Mahitha found that the girl had aborted the pregnancies two times in different hospitals.

Since performing an abortion on a minor girl is a crime, the Inspector along with an advocate went and met both the doctors.

Mahitha first met a government doctor in her clinic in Singaperumal Koil and threatened her. The officer collected Rs 10 lakhs from the doctor threatening that Pocso Act will be slapped on her. Then, she went to another woman doctor in Maraimalai Nagar at her clinic and received Rs 2 lakhs from her in the same manner.

On learning of the woman inspector's activities, an enquiry was initiated, and she was suspended.

It is to be noted that the Guduvanchery All Women Police Station was formed 10 months ago, and so far three inspectors were suspended by the Commissioner for various reasons.